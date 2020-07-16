Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Pass Percentage in Class 12 Exams Rises by 4.78%

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 | The Maharashtra Board has declared the result for Class 12 Result 2020. This year, more than 12 lakh students had appeared for the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Class 12 examination 2020, out of which 90.66 per cent students have passed the Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2020. Compared to the MSBSHSE HSC Result 2019, the students have flared the annual passing percentage by 4.7 per cent. Last year, the overall passing percentage stood at 85.88 per cent.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Statistics

Total number of candidates appeared - 12,81,712

Overall passing percentage - 90.66%

Overall passing percentage for girls - 93.88%

Overall passing percentage for boys - 88.04%

The girls have outshone boys in the Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020 by 5.84%. As per the stream-wise results, the students from Science stream in MSBSHSE Class 12 2020 have scored the passing percentage of 96.93%, while Arts stream got 82.63% passing result. The Commerce stream succeeded with 91.27% passing percentage, whereas 86.07% passing percentage was scored by students in Vocational stream.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: District-wise list

These are the top five districts with the highest passing scores in MSBSHSE Result Class 12 2020

1. Konkan - 95.89%

2. Pune - 92.5%

3. Amravati - 92.9%

4. Kolhapur - 92.42%

5. Nagpur - 91.65%

All the interested students can check their result online using the official website mahresults.nic.in or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Students scoring less than 35 per cent marks in either subject will be awarded the compartment degree. These students will have to reappear for the supplementary examination. The board is yet to release the schedule of MSBSHSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam Result 2020.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Board will be announcing the MSBSHSE class 10 Result 2020 later by July end.