Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 Released at mahresults.nic.in: Girls Outperform Boys by 5.84%

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020 | As the numbers of coronavirus cases are on a spike in Maharashtra, the state education board has declared the Class 12 Result 2020 keeping all precaution in mind. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced the MSBSHSE HSC Results 2020 today at 1 pm. Students can check their Maharashtra 12th Result 2020 online at the comfort of their homes using the official website mahresults.nic.in or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Maharashtra HSC result 2020: Statistics

Overall passing percentage - 90.66%

Girls passing percentage - 93.88%

Boys passing percentage - 88.04%

Top district: Konkan

This year, more than 31 lakh candidates sat for Maharashtra Board HSC and SSC examinations out of which 14 lakh students have appeared for HSC Board Exam 2020. The MSBSHSE have announced the Class 12 Board Results for science, commerce as well as arts stream.

The Maharashtra Board conducted the MSBSHSE Intermediate Examination between February 18 and March 18, 2020. To check the Maharashtra Board HSC announced results, students will have to enter their roll number and their mother’s first name on the official website.

It is important to note that all students who have scored the qualifying marks of 35% or more in the Maharashtra HSC Board 2020 have passed the examination. In case of a practical subject, the combined marks for theory and practical examination should be at least 35%. For those students who have failed to secure minimum passing marks, the Maharashtra Board will soon conduct HSC Supplementary Examination for the subject.

Every year, the results are declared in the month of May, while the supplementary exams are conducted in July. However, the coronavirus pandemic has delayed the process this year. The Maharashtra Board will soon announce the dates for conducting Supplementary/ Compartment exam for MSBSHSE Class 12.

In addition, the Maharashtra Board has announced that it will declare the MSBSHSE class 10 Result 2020 by July end.