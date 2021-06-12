Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: All Pass, MSBSHSE to not Fail Any Student

The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will promote all the students who had registered to appear for class 12 or HS exams this year. Maharashtra Board will have 100 per cent pass percentage. This year, the state board has cancelled both class 10 and 12 board exams and results will be announced based on internal assessment.

While the criterion for the assessment has not been announced yet, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad said that no student will be failed this year. “Following the cancellation of state board exams for Std XIIth due to the pandemic, the government has permitted the board to pass ALL Std XIIth students based on internal assessments. Here’s the copy of the GR in this regard.(sic)," Gaikwad said.

For SSC students, results will be compiled based on scores obtained in class 9 exams and internal assessments of class 10. For Maharashtra HS, the criterion is yet to be shared. CBSE too is expected to announce the criterion for calculating results for class 12 students. Maharashtra government had earlier asked the Central government to a uniform policy across states and boards to ensure equal opportunities for college admissions. Thus it is expected that MSBSHSE will announce a policy similar to CBSE.

Earlier during a national-level meeting between the education minister of all states with Union Minister of Education and Defence Minister, Gaikwad had said, “Health and mental well-being of children, their families must be our priority. Students, parents have been sharing their concerns regarding sitting for exams amid the pandemic."

Over 14 lakh students appear for Maharashtra HSC exams every year. A similar number of students are expected to pass this year as well.

