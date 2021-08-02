Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Date & Time Announced

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Date 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the class 12 or HSC results tomorrow - August 3. The link to check their marks will be available at the official websites, msbshse.co.in, hscresults.mkcl.org, mahresults.nic.in, news18.com, and mahresults.nic.in.

To check results directly with news18.com, students can fill the form given below. Once the result is declared, students will be able to check their scores here

