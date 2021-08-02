Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Date & Time Announced

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Date 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the class 12 or HSC results tomorrow - August 3. The link to check their marks will be available at the official websites, msbshse.co.in, hscresults.mkcl.org, mahresults.nic.in, news18.com, and mahresults.nic.in.
Nearly 13 lakh students will be checking their results tomorrow. At the time of Maharashtra SSC results, the link to check results was not activated for at least five hours. State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had apologised to students via a video message on social media platforms and ensured an inquiry in the matter.
Maharashtra is the last board to have announced its class 12 result. The SC court had earlier asked all state and central boards to declare their results by July 31, however, Maharashtra missed the deadline.
A student should secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject to clear HSC. This year, the MSBSHSE has decided to give the minimum passing marks to all students. Thus, a 100% pass percentage will be recorded by the Maharashtra Board for the first time tomorrow.
