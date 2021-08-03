Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Direct Link, Steps to check Online, via SMS & DigiLocker

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the Maharashtra HSC Result 2021. Students can download their marks memos from msbshse.co.in, hscresult.11thadmission.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, mahresult.nic.in. Students can also check their results directly with news18.com. To do so, students can fill the form given below. Once declared, the result will be displayed here.

MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 LIVE updates

This is the best-ever result for the Maharashtra Board as 99.63% of students have passed the exam. Stream-wise, all streams have shown improvement. The highest pass percentage was recorded in the commerce stream with 99.91% of students clearing the exam. In the arts stream, 99.83%, and in science 99.45% of students have cleared the exam.

MSBSHSE HSC Result 2021: How to Check Online

In order to check the Maharashtra HSC Result 2021, follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for mahresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will find a link related to the result. Click on it.

Step 3: You will be taken to a new window wherein you will have to enter your roll number and password to login.

Step 4: Once done the result will open in a new page.

Step 5: Check the result document carefully. Download and take a print of the document for future reference.

MSBSHSE HSC Result 2021: How to check via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit the official website of DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading, ‘Register for DigiLocker’

Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number and click on the ‘Continue’

Step 4: An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number, use that OTP to verify your number

Step 5: Set your username and password to sign up. Keep the username and password safely for subsequent logins

Step 6: Now enter your 12 digit Aadhar number

Step 7: Choose any of the signup options

All candidates must carefully check the personal details mentioned in the result document. In case there is any error then the authorities must be informed at the earliest.

The candidates who had registered for the class 12 examination can check the result using their roll numbers. Those who do not have roll numbers can check with their respective schools. This year the state did not conduct board exams due to the impact of the second wave of coronavirus. Therefore this year the candidates have been marked on the basis of internal assessment.

This year the class 12 students have been given marks on the basis of 40:30:30 evaluation criteria. As per this scheme, the candidates will be given marks on the basis of their performance in class 12, class 11 and class 10. 40% weightage has been given to the marks scored in the internal assessment of Class 12, 30% weightage has been given to the final exam score of Class 11 and the remaining 30% weightage has been allotted to the average of the three best papers of Class 10.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can physically appear for the board exams. The date regarding the exams has not been released till now by MSBSHSE.

