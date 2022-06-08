CHANGE LANGUAGE
  Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 LIVE Updates: MSBSHSE Maha Board Class12 Marksheet at mahresult.nic.in at 1 PM

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 LIVE Updates: MSBSHSE Maha Board Class12 Marksheet at mahresult.nic.in at 1 PM

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Marksheets will be available in online mode at official websites, msbshse.co.in, hscresult.11thadmission.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, mahresult.nic.in. Direct link at news18.com too.

News18.com | June 08, 2022, 09:13 IST
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Over 10 lakh students will be getting their Maharashtra Board class 12 or Maha HSC results today, June 8. The subject wise edited marks of the students registered for the examination through 9 divisional education boards namely Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, Konkan will be available on the next official website after 1 pm, according to the official announcement.

Jun 08, 2022 09:13 IST

Maha HSC Result 2022: Direct Link

The Maharashtra Board results will also be available at News18.com. Last year the website did not show results for hours after the declaration. To check the result directly from News18.com, students need to fill the form below. Marks will be available here as soon as result is out

Jun 08, 2022 08:47 IST

Links at Websites

The result is to be announced at 1 PM, however, the links to check marks have already been activated at the official websites. Last year, after the links were not activated hours after announcement, the links have been uploaded early this time.

Jun 08, 2022 08:45 IST

Maha School Education Minister Announces Result Dates

Jun 08, 2022 08:45 IST

Maharashtra HSC Result: Date & Time update

Maharashtra Board class 12 or Maha HSC result will be announced today – June 8. The result will be out at 1 PM on board’s official websites.

official announcement.

Results will be available in online mode at official websites, msbshse.co.in, hscresult.11thadmission.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, mahresult.nic.in, and news18.com. To check the result directly from News18.com, students need to fill the form below –

After last year’s record pass percentage received based on non-exam assessment module. This year, the number of students clearing exams is expected to see a decline. To pass, students need 35 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall.

