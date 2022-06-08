Maharashtra HSC Results at mahresult.nic.in: Websites to Check, Marks Needed to Pass

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to announce the result for its HSC or Class 12 board examination at 1 PM today. Result will be announced via a press conference first and thereafter will be available in online mode. Students can download their marksheets from official websites.

Maha HSC Result LIVE Updates

The exams were held offline from March 4 and April 7 for over 15 lakh students across the state. MSBSHSE had reduced 25 per cent of the class 12 syllabus in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the exams being conducted on time, the results of Maharashtra board Class 12 were delayed to the strike of teachers. Once announced, the MSBSHSE HSC results will be made available to the students online on the board’s official website.

Maha HSC Result: List of Websites

— msbshse.co.in

— hscresult.11thadmission.org.in

— hscresult.mkcl.org

— mahresult.nic.in

— news18.com

Students can check direct scores at News18.com by filling the form below –

Maha HSC Result 2022: Passing Marks

To be declared passed in Maharashtra Board class 12 or HSC, candidates need to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in every subject. Students who fail to get passing marks in a maximum of two subjects have the option to appear for the supplementary exam and improve their scores. The date for the supplementary exams will be announced after the results for MSBSHSE HSC Results 2022

This year, the number of students expected to pass is set to decline as last year, MSBSHSE recorded an all time high passing percentage and 99.63 per cent of the total who students who appeared for the exam were declared passed. Of the total 13,14,965 passed students, more than 6.88 lakh scored 75 per cent and more than 5.23 lakh got first division. While the board recorded a near perfect result, the passing percentage among girls was slightly better at 99.93 % compared to 99.54 percent in boys. The result of science branch was 99.55%, for arts 99.83%, and 99.91% for commerce. A total of 6542 schools across Maharashtra recorded a 100 per cent result.

The Konkan division recorded the highest 99.91 percent result whereas Aurangabad was the least performing area with a 99.73 pass result.

Notably, last year, exams were cancelled and MSBSHSE evaluated students based on a 40:30:30 evaluation method; which means the final marks were calculated giving 40 per cent weightage to class 12 internal assessment and 30 per cent weightage each to class 10 and 11 results.

