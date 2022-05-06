Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result in June, Evaluation Near Completion

A good news for over 30 lakh students enrolled in Maharashtra Board affiliated schools - the evaluation process of both HSC (class 12) and SSC (class 10) board exams is coming to an end. This comes after a section of Maharashtra Board teachers had boycotted evaluation work. It was then anticipated that the results will be deferred, however, MSBSHSE officials have told media that the evaluation process is almost complete and results will be announced in June.

The Mumbai division of the state board stated that several teachers are delaying assessment work by boycotting the exam paper correction. It went on to say that in the cases of such delays, the moderators will be responsible for providing amended answer sheets to the board and bear the expense. This expense will have to be offset by a reduction in the allowance allocated to teachers for paper correction.

The matter, however, was resolved and the result deadlines are being upheld. While announcing exam dates, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said that “efforts are to declare the HSC results by the second week of June, 2022, and SSC results by the second week of July." Now, despite the delay, the officials claimed that the HSC results can be expected between June 5 and 10 and class 10 students can expect SSC results between June 15 and 20.

Over 14.72 lakh students had appeared for HSC exams and over 16.25 lakh students had registered for Maharashtra Board SSC exams. This year, SSC exams in Maharashtra were conducted from March 15 to April 18 and for HSC students, the exams were held from March 4 to April 7. The offline exams took place after two year gap due to the pandemic.

Once announced, result will be available at official websites, mahahsscboard.in,

msbshse.co.in, mh-ssc.ac.in, mahresult.nic.in

Despite protests from students, the Maharashtra Board remained adamant and had held offline exams. During the exams, photos of question papers had surfaced online. Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had refuted the claims and called the leak a ‘false propaganda.’ “Class 12 chemistry question paper is not leaked. The alleged leaked paper is torn, false propaganda is being spread through some social media. There is no fact in it,” the Minister had said. Several reports of mass cheating, use of phone inside the exam hall were also reported.

