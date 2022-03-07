Maharashtra HSC Students Will get Extra Mark, Thanks to Ratan Tata

The class 12 students of the Maharashtra Board will get one more mark as a gift in their examination, and this is due to none other than the Chief of Tata group, Ratan Tata. This may sound bizarre to you, but the Board has decided that students of class 12 in Maharashtra will get one extra mark in their English paper due to ‘Ratan Tata’.

In the Maharashtra Board class 12 English question paper, students were asked to make ‘Simple Sentence.’ To make the sentence, the board provided a quote from Tata group’s chief Ratan Tata, however, those words were based on WhatsApp forward. Many years back, Ratan Tata had categorically clarified that it was not his ‘quote’.

After the mistake came to light, the Board has decided that all the students who attempted to answer the question, will be given one mark.

What was the ‘quote’?

This viral quote on social media ‘in the name of Ratan Tata’ said, “I don’t believe in taking right decisions, I take decisions and make them right".

Although, many years back, Ratan Tata himself has categorically denied saying these words.

Seven years ago, HEC Business School of Paris, France had awarded a ‘Degree of Honoris Causa’. During this programme, in a question-answer session, Ratan Tata was asked a question regarding this quote.

At that time he had made it clear that this was not his ‘quote’. Not only this, at that time only, the Chief of Tata group had said that many things are publicized on social media attributing him.

Now one mark will be given as ‘gift’

After so much mud-racking after attributing this quote to Ratan Tata, the Maharashtra Education Board is on backfoot. Now as a face saving, the Board has decided to award one mark to all those students who have attempted to answer this question. So, this is going to help all those students who were not to make into the list of pass students due to lack of one mark.

