Maharashtra ITIs to Begin Online Admissions on August 1: Minister

The process will be held in a centralised manner online this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the skill development minister said in an official statement.

PTI

Updated:July 30, 2020, 6:37 PM IST
The admission process for industrial training institutes (ITIs) will begin on August 1 and applications will be available online, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said on Thursday.

The process will be held in a centralised manner online this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the skill development minister said in an official statement.

Applications will be available on the website https://admission.dvet.gov.in, the statement said.

"All the information about when ITIs will reopen will be shared later keeping in mind the lockdown-related government rules. For now, only the admission process will be initiated online," the release quoted Malik as saying.

As per the release, candidates who have cleared or failed in Class 10 examination are eligible to seek admission to ITIs.

A candidate who has this minimum educational qualification or higher than that and is above 14 years of age can apply, it was stated.

There are 417 government ITIs with 92,556 seats in 358 talukas of Maharashtra.

Apart from this, the state also has 569 private ITIs that can admit 53,272 candidates annually.

