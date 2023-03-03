Maharashtra Junior College Teachers End HSC Paper Assessment Boycott On SSC Exam Day

The Maharashtra State Federation of Junior College Teachers Organization (MSFJCTO) ended its boycott of the HSC test paper evaluation on Thursday, March 2. The move comes as the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination began on Thursday. The HSC exams commenced on February 21, however, the teachers association had boycotted the evaluation procedure to demand some of its unmet requests, leading to a delay in the overall paper evaluation process, reported Times of India.

The Maharashtra State Federation of Junior College Teachers Organization boycotted the HSC evaluation to demand numerous things, such as the reinstatement of the previous pension plan, raising the retirement age to 60, and active teachers’ recruitment.

The HSC results are likely to get delayed as the answer papers could not be evaluated on time owing to the boycott. There have been reports stating that the boycott has resulted in an estimated 40 lakh answer papers remaining unchecked in the exam centres. A total of 14.5 lakh students have registered to take the class 12 examinations in 2023, according to the state education department.

The English, Hindi, and Marathi language paper assessments have been impacted by the boycott, which started on February 21 and ended on Thursday, March 2. “There has been a delay of about a week. I hope to get a call from the moderator by Saturday," an examiner told the national daily. Concerns of schoolteachers joining the protest after the SSC exams begin on Thursday have been allayed by the boycott’s conclusion.

The evaluation schedule will be decided at meetings with the chief moderators of papers. After a meeting with school education minister Deepak Kesarkar, the boycott was called off, states Mukund Andhalkar, convenor of the teachers’ federation. The state promised teachers that it would consider their requests.

As per the rules, the moderator must get the assessed papers from the examiner within 15 days of the day the subject’s test was completed, according to reports. Each examiner is required to evaluate a total of 24 answer sheets per day.

Meanwhile, during the ongoing Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations, a complaint has been made against nine teachers for their alleged involvement in a mass copying event by students at a school in the Pune district. These teachers have been accused of having encouraged students to cheat on their class twelve state board physics examination.

