Maharashtra University of Health Sciences Final Year Exams From July 15-27, Revised Schedule Released Online
The time-table for written and practical exams have been uploaded on the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) website, Examination Controller Dr Ajit Pathak said.
Final year exams of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) will be conducted from July 15 to July 27, Examination Controller Dr Ajit Pathak said in Nashik on Saturday.
The time-table for written and practical exams have been uploaded on the MUHS website, he said.
"For convenience of students and affiliated colleges, these examinations have been organized in a phased manner and at the colleges where the students have taken admissions," Pathak informed.
