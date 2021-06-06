Maharashtra Mulls College Admissions via CET Score, Forms Panel to Decide

A state-level committee has been formed in Maharashtra to check if there’s a possibility of conducting a common entrance test (CET) for admission to non-professional undergraduate (UG) courses. The exam is expected to be held by July-end or the first week of August, said higher and technical education minister Uday Samant while addressing a news conference at College of Engineering, Pune on Saturday.

He also stated that if the CET is held, then it would be free of cost since students have already paid the fee for Class 12 board exams, which was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Earlier, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad had demanded the state board exams be cancelled keeping the student’s health and mental well-being in mind. The HSC class 12 board exams were later cancelled after the Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE) 12th boards were cancelled by the Centre.

“In view of the current status of the pandemic, projections that children are vulnerable to newer strains and the anxiety among them, the Maharashtra government had demanded that a “Non Examination Route" be considered for Std XIIth students." Gaikwad said in a tweet. She also stressed the need for a ‘Uniform Assessment Model’ across the country.

The MSBSHSE has already cancelled the class 10 exam. For the evaluation process, the students performance in class 9 exam and internal assessments will be taken into account. The results are expected to declare by the end of June.

