Maharashtra NEET 2020: Selection List for Ayurvedic Programmes Released at mahacet.org; Direct Link Here

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has released the list of selected candidates for the first round of Maharashtra NEET 2020 counselling for ayurvedic, physiotherapy and nursing programmes. Candidates who have applied for BAMS, BSc Nursing BUMS, BHMS, BPTH etc programmes are required to visit the official website mahacet.org for the selected list.

How to check Maharashtra BAMS merit list

Step 1: Visit the official website for NEET Maharashtra- mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the link for NEET-UG, undergraduate course

Step 3: Under the notification section, click on the latest update ‘NEET-UG-2020 Selection list CAP Round 1 (BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B (P&O) and BSc (Nursing) courses) dated 12/12/2020

Step 4: A new window will open with the selection list

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

A candidate can also check out the BAMS merit list Maharashtra from the direct link here

According to the schedule released by State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra, candidates who have cleared the exam will have to report to the college before 5 pm on December 1.

Once at the college, the students will have to pay the requisite fee to complete the admission process. Carrying of original documents for verification are mandatory for all students. Seats will be cancelled if candidates fail to verify documents.

The authorities will check the eligibility of the candidates as per the NEET(UG)-2020 brochure.

The selection list for Maharashtra NEET 2020 has been released in a PDF format which includes details like candidate name, college allotted and other details. Maharashtra NEET second selection list 2020 for admission in MBBS and BDS programmes will also be released on December 13.