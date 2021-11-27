Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Top Colleges, Admission Process - All You Need To Know

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, is likely to begin the Centralized Counselling Process (CAP) for undergraduate medical admissions through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 soon. The MAHACET Cell has already launched the official website to conduct the CAP and other details like counselling schedule and registration will be updated soon.

Candidates seeking admission to various MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses under the 85 per cent state quota can participate in the counselling. For the remaining 15 per cent of seats, counselling is done centrally by the Medical Council Committee (MCC). For state colleges, the official website for Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021 is info.mahacet.org/CAP2021/NEET_UG

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Counselling Process

The Maha NEET counselling will comprise below-mentioned stages

Stage 1: Online Registration

Stage 2: Choice filling and choice locking on the basis of marks secured in NEET-UG 2021

Stage 3: Release of seat allotment list

Stage 4: Seat acceptance/float

Stage 5: Payment of seat acceptance fee

Stage 6: Report to the allotted college

It must be noted that only those who would complete the online registration within the closure date will be allowed to participate in the further counselling process.

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Documents Required

Candidates must keep these documents handy before proceeding to NEET UG counselling registration. They would also need to carry these documents for verification during the admission process.

— NEET 2021 admit card

— NEET Score Card

— Address proof

— HSC (Class 12) marks sheet

— SSC (Class 10) certificate as age proof

— Aadhar Card

— Domicile certificate

— Medical fitness certificate

— Caste/category certificate

The candidates must download a copy of the registration form and provisional admission letter as they would require to submit to complete the admission process at college.

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Top Medical Colleges

— AFMC Pune - Armed Forces Medical College

— Grant Medical College, Mumbai

— Dr D Y Patil Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (DYPMC) Pune

— Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai

— BJMC Pune - BJ Government Medical College

— Tilak Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Pune

— Kasturba Health Society Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Sevagram

— MGM Medical College, Aurangabad

— All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Mumbai

— Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Sion, Mumbai

The Maha CET Cell is responsible for NEET UG counselling under 85% state quota seats. The NEET-UG admission to the remaining 15% AIQ seats is conducted by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

