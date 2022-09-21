Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2022: Website to Apply at Top Medical Colleges

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will soon start the state counselling process for admissions to medical colleges via NEET 2022. At least 1,13,812 of the 2,44,903 state students, who took the NEET UG 2022 this year, qualified for it. They will be able to apply for the Maharashtra NEET counselling, which will result in admission to the state’s public and private medical colleges.

The Common Admission Process (CAP) portal has been made available on cetcell.mahacet.org, where Maharashtra NEET counselling as well as counselling for engineering, medicine, and other professional courses will be held. A list of last year’s cut-off marks and ranks is available on the CET cell website. The cut-off scores refer to the last position or mark at which a medical seat was assigned. Candidates should keep in mind that the cut-off scores from last year do not guarantee a seat this year.

Also read| ‘Medicine No Longer a Secure Profession’, Says Pakistani Medical Graduate, Highlights Employment Problem

To participate in Maharashtra NEET counselling, candidates must first register with CET cell, pay the counselling fee, and choose their top medical schools. Following that, a seat allotment list will be released based on their selections and the merit list created by CET cell.

Top Medical Colleges in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, students can look through the list of top medical colleges in Maharashtra below. This list is based on the NIRF rankings published by the education ministry:

— Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth

— Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences

— Padmashree Dr D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Mumbai

— Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Deemed University

On July 17, 3570 different centres across 497 cities in India, including 14 cities outside of India, participated in the NEET undergraduate medical entrance exam. More than 17 lakh students took the NEET exam in 2022. The largest contingent from a state is made up of 2,44,903 students, all of whom are from Maharashtra.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here