Maharashtra NEET Counselling Website Launched: How to get Admission to Medical Colleges

Maharashtra has launched an official website to conduct counselling for admission to medical colleges. Candidates who have cleared NEET and are seeking admissions in state-based colleges can register at info.mahacet.org, however, the registration link and schedule are yet to be released. While the central counselling dates are yet to be out, the NEET 2021 schedule for state-based colleges too will begin soon. Students who have been awaiting admissions

Students willing to take part in the state counselling process must be residents of Maharashtra and study in a school from the state. The counselling fee is Rs 1000 for state quota candidates, Rs 5000 for institutional quota and Rs 6000 for state and institutional quotas.

Out of the total medical seats available in India, as many as 85 per cent are allotted through state-based counselling. Only 15 per cent of seats are allotted centrally by Medical Council Committee (MCC)

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Documents Needed

— Admit cards of NEET 2021

— Results of the NEET 2021 or rank letter

— Class 10 pass certificate

— Class 12 pass certificate

— Government-issued photo ID

— Passport size photos

— Caste certificate, if applicable

