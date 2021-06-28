Maharashtra Offers Bridge Courses for Students in Classes 2 to 10

To fill in the learning gap, the Maharashtra government has decided to enroll students of classes 2 to 10 in short bridge courses. The courses are aimed at helping students acquire the necessary knowledge to get promoted to the next class, said Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. This year, the Maharashtra government had decided to cancel exams for all school students and promoted them to the next class without exams. This has led to concerns over learning gaps among students.

Now, students of classes 2 to 10 will be taught Marathi, mathematics, English, science, Hindi, and social science as part of the bridge courses. The 45-day course is prepared by the State Council Of Education Research and Training (SCERT) and will be available at maa.ac.in.

The course will begin on July 1 and continue till August 15. Varsha Gaikwad inaugurated the Keelya Setu Exercise Program (Bridge Course) on June 28.

The courses are offered as a shorter version of a subject. Students will have to appear for online or offline tests as part of the course. The teachers will keep a record of marks scored by students in the tests.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has cancelled the board exams this year due to the pandemic. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the assessment criteria for class 10 boards, however, it is yet to release the criterion for 12th students.

Schools have been shut in the state amid the surge in the Covid-19 cases in the state. All educational institutions have been closed and most schools continue to conduct online classes for the safety of students and faculty. The state government has not issued any statement on the reopening of schools in the near future.

