Maharashtra Public Service Commission Group B Prelims Exam 2020 Admit Card Released at mpsc.gov.in

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Monday released the admit card for Maharashtra Subordinate Services, Group B exam at mpsc.gov.in. The exam will be conducted on October 11. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in May. It was then postponed to June due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was further deferred for September 13 after the coronavirus cases were on rise in the state. The exam conducting body also decided to postpone the exam for October 11 as the September 13 date was clashing with NEET UG 2020 examination.

Candidates who have applied for MPSC 2020 subordinate services (group B) prelims exam should note that admit card is an important document and if they fail to carry it at the exam centre, they will not be allowed to write the paper.

The admit card will mention the name of the candidate, roll number, registration number, date and time of the exam as well as exam centre details. The hall ticket will also mention the health guidelines that candidates will have to abide by due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MPSC Subordinate Services Admit Card 2020: How to download -

Step 1: Visit at mpsc.gov.in or mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in

Step 2: Enter your user name and password to log in

Step 3: Your MPSC Subordinate Services Admit Card 2020 hall ticket will appear on the webpage

Step 4: Check and verify all the details carefully

Step 5: Save the admit card and take a print out

Here is the direct link to download MPSC Subordinate Services Admit Card 2020.

The MPSC had in February released a recruitment notification for Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-gazetted Group-B Combined Preliminary Examination 2020 inviting applications to fill 806 vacancies.

Of the total vacancies, 475 are for Police Sub Inspector Post, 52 for Assistant Section Officer Post and 64 for State Tax Inspector Post. Candidates who qualify the exam will have to appear for the mains examination the dates of which will be announced later.