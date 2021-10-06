Maharashtra Public Service Commission Invites Applications for 290 Posts

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has invited applications for 290 vacant posts in various cadres.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission notice notified the scheduled dates of state service preliminary examination 2021 and the last date to register applications for the various posts. The MPSC has issued the state service examination 2021 (SSE2021) on its official website - mpsc.gov.in.

According to the notification released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission, the exam will be held on January 2, 2022 in 37 districts of the state.

Applicants can apply for the various posts by visiting the official website. The last date to submit an application for the state service examinations 2021 is October 25.

According to the notification, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission will be filling vacant posts of deputy district magistrate, deputy superintendent of police, assistant commissioner of police, assistant state tax commissioner, block development officer, assistant director for Maharashtra Finance and Accounting Services, industry deputy director technical and for various other positions.

According to the Maharashtra Public Service Commission notification, a general candidate has a maximum of six attempts to appear for the state commission examinations. Candidates of other backward castes (OBC) can take nine attempts. The number of attempts for scheduled caste (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) is unlimited but can only apply if they fulfil the age .

The recently released notice inviting application for filling up 290 posts also states that the total examination will be of 1300 marks divided in three sections including preliminary, mains and interview.

According to the notification, the preliminary examination will carry 400 marks, mains will carry 800 marks and the interview will be off 100 marks. Candidates who will qualify the preliminary examination will be notified for the mains examinations.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has yet not issued the dates for mains and interview.

