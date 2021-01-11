Maharashtra Public Service Commission Prelims Exam Rescheduled for March 14

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the revised dates for state civil service prelims examination. Now, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission preliminary examination will be held on Sunday, March 14. Initially, the exam was scheduled to be held on October 11.

There will be two papers that will be conducted in the prelims; General Studies and Civil Services Aptitude Test. Both these papers will be held for a duration of two hours each and will be of 200 marks each. There will be 100 questions in the General Studies paper and 80 questions will be asked in the Civil Services Aptitude Test.

The examination will be held for recruitment in a variety of departments such as Block Development Officer (BDO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Deputy Collector, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies, Superintendent State Excise Department and Tahsildar.

The preliminary exam for general studies will include subjects like current affairs, history, geography, polity and governance, economy, social development, environment, and science. The Civil Services Aptitude Test will have questions related to general mental ability, basic numeracy, logical reasoning, analytical ability, decision making, problem-solving, English Comprehension, interpersonal skills including communication skills.

The Maharashtra State Services examination is going to be conducted for nine posts and a total of 200 vacancies. Here is a look at the available options:

Assistant State Tax Commissioner - 10Deputy Chief Executive Officer - 7Assistant Commissioner / Project Officer - 10Deputy Education officer, Maharashtra Education Department - 25Class Officer - 25Deputy Superintendent, land record - 6Deputy Superintendent, State Excise Fee - 6Naib Tehsildar - 73Other- 47

The examination will be held in Marathi and English medium. Negative marking of 1/3 will be applicable in both the papers.

In 2019, the cut off for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission 2019 was as follows:

General: 197Female: 180Sports: 143Orphan: 140