Maharashtra Reduces 25% Syllabus for Classes 1 to 12

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced that the syllabus for classes I to XII will be reduced by 25 percent for the academic session 2021-22. The step has been taken to ease the difficulties faced by students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The details of the reduced syllabus, including the important topics and marking scheme of the prescribed subjects, will be announced soon by the State Council of Educational Research and Training, (SCERT) Maharashtra.

In a tweet, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said, “Based on consultations with various stakeholders and in view of the prevailing health emergency, we have decided to revise the syllabus for Class I to Class XII for the academic year 2021-22 and reduce the syllabus by 25% like last year". She added that the decision has been made keeping in mind the health and well-being of the students.

Schools across the state generally open in June every year, however, this year it has not been possible to reopen the physical classes yet. Due to this, students, as well as teachers, have been facing difficulties in completing the entire syllabus on time. At least half of the students across the state have little or no access to online learning. Hence, the government has taken this decision so that the curriculum should be completed on time and the students should be able to achieve their learning objectives in a stress-free environment.

Last year too, the state government reduced the syllabus for students from classes 1 to 12 by 25 per cent due to Covid-19. The decision was taken to reduce the burden on students.

Similarly, the Telangana board and Himachal Pradesh board too reduced their syllabus by 30 per cent for the academic year 2021-22.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here