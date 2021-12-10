Maharashtra Reopening Schools in Nashik from Monday, Pune, Mumbai From Dec 15

In the coming week, the Maharashtra government is all set to reopen schools in physical mode. Schools across the state were set to reopen from December 1, however, the reopening was postponed amid scare of Omicron - the new variant of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) in an official notice has said that it will reopen schools for classes 1 to 7 from Monday - December 13 onwards. There are 1,85,279 students in classes 1 to 7 in 504 schools in the NMC area and at least 60 per cent of parents have given their consent to resume physical classes, said NMC.

Nashik Municipal Corporation has also issued guidelines on health, hygiene and other safety measures before reopening schools. All teachers and staff of the school have been asked to get a negative RTPCR report 48 hours before attending school. Teaching and non-teaching staff will be allowed in schools only after the submission of a certificate to the school management. Symptomatic children will also not be allowed to attend physical classes.

Students should bring parental consent before attending school. Covid appropriate behaviour including wearing masks, following social distancing, sanitization should be followed at all times, as per the guidelines. Only one student will be allowed on a single bench and benches should be kept at a six feet distance.

In other regions of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Pune among others, schools are likely to reopen from December 15 amid strict precautions. “Schools for classes 1-7 will now reopen from December 15, instead of December 1, in view of the emergence of Omicron variant of COVID19 in the world," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had told media. There are 2,20,000 students studying in Classes 1 to 7 in the BMC schools.

Announcing the reopening guidelines, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had earlier said, “The government is sensitive to the possibility of a third wave and no laxity in implementation of SOPs will be permitted. Our students are our future. Let us all come together to ensure their health, wellbeing and continued education." At that time, however, school reopening was deferred.

