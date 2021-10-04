Maharashtra Reopens Schools Today, Gaikwad Asks Students to Share First Day Experience

Schools have reopened in Maharashtra today, however, attendance is not mandatory. While classes 5 to 12 have reopened in rural areas, classes 8 to 12 have reopened in urban areas. Students who wish to attend physical classes will have to bring consent from their parents.

The state education minister Varsha Gaikwad has asked students to share their first day of school reopening. Schools have been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The first day is a day to be remembered, especially when it comes after a long wait. We want to share in your experiences of #Best1stDay. So send us your #BacktoSchool photos, videos, songs, poems on @thxteacher," the minister tweeted.

Schoolchildren return to school in Parel, Mumbai as schools re-open in Maharasthra today.📷: News18. pic.twitter.com/gQbFaeGz0p — News18.com (@news18dotcom) October 4, 2021

The decision to reopen schools was taken after a survey was conducted by the state’s school education department. More than 70 per cent of parents wanted schools to reopen, Gaikwad said. She also had held a meeting with senior education department officials earlier to assess the state’s preparedness for the reopening of schools.

The Maharashtra State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) was asked to prepare an action plan regarding the resumption of physical classes. “Your school should start in a conducive environment @scertmaha Has drawn up an action plan, instructed to follow it strictly. The field officers also paid a visit to the school and instructed them to monitor the preparations and the overall situation.," Gaikwad tweeted.

“For a smooth transition to physical classes, effective coordination with health department, local administration will have to be maintained. We are committed to providing a conducive atmosphere to students, many among whom will be returning to class after a year and a half," she added.

Schools have been reopened in areas with a low Covid positivity rate. Students of the remaining classes will be allowed to join physical classes from November, after the festive season. A decision of the reopening of colleges is yet to be taken by the state government.

