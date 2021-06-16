Maharashtra SCERT to Offer Career Guidance to Class 10, 12 Students

Maharashtra SCERT will hold career guidance programs for class 10 and 12 students, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad informed. Special webinars on various topics on career guidance for 12th standard students are starting from today.

The programs will cover several queries ranging from choosing the right career, hobbies, interests of students to specific guidance per subject including medical, humanities, commerce, medical science, research, performing arts, sports as well as competitive exams. The programs will be spread over from June from September.

Gaikwad shared a detailed schedule of the career counselling programs for each subject along with the date and time in a tweet.

This year, career counseling holds more importance as none of the board exams were held and FYJC and college admission criteria too are expected to be different. Further, the pandemic has lead to a deferment of the entire academic schedule leading to confusion among students.

Due to the lack of final exam marks, students have to rely on internal assessment scores and aptitude tests this year to make a subject choice. Hence, many students are also taking the support of online career guidance or opting for online counseling programs from their schools.

Swati Salunkhe, Career Counsellor at Mumbai-based Growth Centre told News18.com that the Indian education system relies heavily on marks. However, due to cancellation of exams, there’s been a rise in counseling among students. While some teachers also consider this as a positive step and believe that final marks are not the only determining factor to choose subjects.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here