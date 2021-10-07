Maharashtra School Bus Owners Demand Fee Hike By 30%, Say Tough to Follow SOPs at Existing Rates

After Maharashtra schools have reopened from October 4, the school bus drivers have been asked to follow SOPs and not run at full capacity. The School Bus Owners’ Association has demanded a 30% hike in the transportation fee due to the new SOPs issued by the state government to maintain the Covid-19 safety protocols. According to the new SOPs, the buses are allowed to carry only 50% of the total capacity, hence, the buses owners find it difficult to continue the services at the previous rate.

A member of SBOA, Anil Garg told a leading daily, “Every bus can now carry only 50% of total capacity, making it financially difficult to ferry children at the previous cost.”

Keeping in mind the financial crunchthe bus owners have been facing due to the pandemic, the association urged the state government to provide a financial package and waive road taxes as they did for private tourist buses.

The SBOA cited that unlike any other mode of transport, the school buses have been shut down for more than a year and a half as the schools were closed due to the pandemic. It has made over lakh operators and drivers jobless for almost 1.5 years.

“It is high time the government offers us a financial package for atleast six months,” Garg was quoted as saying. He also stated that the operators should also be provided with financial aid to restart the business.

Garg also highlighted the rise in maintenance cost of buses as they will be sanitised twice a day, providing masks and sanitisers besides taking preventive measures to keep the students safe and secure. The association will discuss the matter with respective schools soon.

