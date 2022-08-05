CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maharashtra School Children Cross River to Reach School, Locals Urge Govt to Build Bridge | Watch
Maharashtra School Children Cross River to Reach School, Locals Urge Govt to Build Bridge | Watch

Last Updated: August 05, 2022, 09:53 IST

Locals help the children to cross the deep river by carrying the small kids on their shoulders. They have now urged the state government to make a bridge for the safety of the students

Children in Peth taluka in Maharashtra’s Nashik have to cross a river every day to reach their school. In a video, a group of children, clad in blue and yellow uniforms can be seen crossing a river to reach their school. Locals help these children cross the deep river by carrying the small kids on their shoulders, reported news agency ANI. The locals have now urged the state government to make a bridge considering the safety of the students.

“Maharashtra: In absence of a bridge, group of children in Peth taluka, Nashik cross river every day to reach school. “River is deep but children have to go to school, so we carry them either on shoulders or in big utensils. We request admin to build a bridge,” says a local,” tweeted the news agency.

This is not the first time that a such an incident has been reported in recent times. In 2019, students of a tribal village in Gujarat’s Chhotaudepur district too had to cross a river to reach school. The students, aged 5 to 10 years had to cross Orsang river passing through the Bokadiya village, reported news agency PTI.

Not only did it took the children about 20 minutes to cross the river and reach the primary school, villagers had also reported snakes in the rivers. The state government had promised to construct a bridge over the river in the village which has a population of around 800, but in vain.

first published:August 05, 2022, 09:53 IST
last updated:August 05, 2022, 09:53 IST