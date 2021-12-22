Maharashtra Schools May Shut Again if Omicron Cases Continue to Rise: Gaikwad

Days after reopening schools, the Maharashtra government might shut the in-person, on-campus classes again, if the Omicron cases continue to rise. School Education Minister Prof Varsha Eknath Gaikwad said, “If Omicron cases continue to rise, we may take a call to shut schools again. We are monitoring the situation."

Maharashtra had reopening classes from December 15 for Mumbai and from December 16 for Pune-based schools. The attendance for younger classes remained low and schools across the state were expecting the numbers to go up after the winter breaks.

Even if the school shutdown, the classes will continue in online mode like since the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus in mid-March 2020. While announcing the reopening of schools, Gaikwad had said, “Maharashtra Gaikwad had said, “The govt is sensitive to the possibility of a third wave and no laxity in implementation of SOPs will be permitted. Our students are our future. et us all come together to ensure their health, wellbeing, and continued education." However, the reopening dates were deferred by two weeks after that and now again it the schools are fearing a shutdown.

India has recorded 6,317 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,47,58,481. Currently, India has 213 Omicron cases and Maharashtra has one of the highest cases in the new variant. As many as 54 cases of Omicron have been recorded from Maharashtra, second to Delhi with 57 cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Board has released SSc and HSC datasheets. The exams will be held from March 15 to April 18, however, students have rejected the offline exams. A large section of students took to Twitter to express their concerns, they demand to either cancel exams or hold them online. Students raised health-related concerns amid a rise in Omicron cases. Omicron is the latest variant of the Covid-19 virus.

