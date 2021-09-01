Maharashtra Schools Not to Reopen Anytime Soon: Varsha Gaikwad

Schools in Maharashtra may not reopen soon, the state education minister Varsha Gaikwad has said. This came after a meeting was held with the pediatric task force to discuss the issue of reopening schools.

Gaikwad also said that new SOPs and school reopening guidelines will be discussed. The expert panel set up by the government to advise on the reopening of schools has suggested some changes, she added. “We will hold another meeting. Thereafter, the proposal will be sent to CM. He will make the decision about it," she said.

The decision came amidst fears of a speculated COVID-19 third wave. Maharashtra was one of the worst-hit states during both the first and second waves of COVID-19.

The Maharashtra COVID-19 task force on children also stressed completing vaccination of teachers and non-teaching staff on priority before taking any decision on reopening schools. “Primarily, teachers and non-teaching staff in schools should get the vaccine first. This would enhance their immunity and make schools safer for children," Dr Bakul Parekh, a senior Mumbai paediatrician and a member of the task force told PTI.

Education Minister Dharmendra also recently said that the government is prioritising teachers and non-teaching staff to get vaccinated by September.

On Tuesday, the state reported 4,196 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 104 fatalities taking the tally of infections to 64,64,876 and the death toll to 1,37,313. The number of recoveries so far is 62,72,800. At present, the state has 51,238 active cases. Maharashtra’s recovery rate now stands at 97.03 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent, a health department official said.

On August 26, St Joseph’s School in Mumbai which is a residential school was sealed after 22 people were tested positive. This included 16 students out of which four are below 12 years while 12 are between 12 to 18 years of age. The remaining six are above 18 years.

