Maharashtra Schools Reopening for Classes 1 to 7 from Tomorrow

The Maharashtra government is set to reopen schools from tomorrow, December 15 for classes 1 to 7. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has instructed schools in Mumbai to make necessary preparations. The state government had earlier decided to reopen primary schools in Mumbai from December 1, however, it was later deferred due to the Omicron threat.

As many as 2,20,000 students are studying in classes 1 to 7 in the BMC schools. Meanwhile, classes 8 to 12 have already reopened on October 4, the notice adds.

Announcing the reopening guidelines, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had earlier said, “The government is sensitive to the possibility of a third wave and no laxity in implementation of SOPs will be permitted. Our students are our future. Let us all come together to ensure their health, wellbeing, and continued education." Later, however, the reopening of schools was postponed.

Meanwhile, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has already reopened physical school for classes 1 to 7. In an official notice, the corporation had said that it will reopen schools for classes 1 to 7 from December 13 onwards. There are 1,85,279 students in classes 1 to 7 in 504 schools in the NMC area and at least 60 per cent of parents have given their consent to resume physical classes, said NMC.

As per the Covid guidelines, students should bring parental consent before attending school. Covid appropriate behaviour including wearing masks, following social distancing, sanitization should be followed at all times. Only one student will be allowed on a single bench and benches should be kept at a six feet distance.

