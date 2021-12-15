Maharashtra Schools Reopening in Mumbai Today, Pune from Tomorrow

Maharashtra is reopening schools for classes 1 to 7 today in the Mumbai region. After being shut for around 20 months, schools are reopening phase-wise in the state. Regions like Nashik had already resumed classes in physical mode while Pune will reopen classes from December 16.

Schools are reopening amid strict covid-19 precautions. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued notice to all school administrations to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Apart from wearing masks, sanitization, and social distancing, vaccination of staff, offering both online and offline classes, allowing kids to enter campus only with the consent of parents are amongst the rules.

Earlier Maharashtra was set to reopen schools from December 1, however, because of the Omicron threats, the state pushed the reopening back. Nashik has 1,85,279 students in classes 1 to 7 who are attending school since December 13. In the Mumbai region, as many as 2,20,000 students studying in classes 1 to 7 who will now be allowed to attend physical classes.

The decision came after a large section of parents had protested demanding the reopening of schools. Parents, teachers, and educationists are worried about learning losses in online classes. For younger kids, the losses can also mean behavioural changes. For elder kids in classes 8 to 12, physical classes were open, however, the attendance numbers have started to see a dip ever since the new Covid variant, Omicron.

Pune will be the next major region to reopen schools. “We have decided to resume classes for std I to VII in the Pune Municipal Corporation area from December 16th," said Pune Mayor, Murlidhar Mohol.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government is still contemplating the reopening of schools. After covid-19, schools in Delhi were shut due to pollution. After reopening for four days Delhi had to shut schools again. Now, the national capital is considering reopening schools after winter breaks. The Education Department of Delhi has reportedly sent a proposal on the same to the environment ministry.

