Maharashtra Schools to Have Bilingual Textbooks

Maharashtra Education Minister Prof Varsha Eknath Gaikwad recently shared pictures of the bilingual textbooks being rolled out for Class 1. The textbooks are part of a project to introduce a bilingual curriculum in the state-run schools. Prof Gaikwad also shared pictures of a group of students holding the newly-printed bilingual textbooks.

In the caption, Prof Gaikwad wrote, “We are committed to the introduction of integrated and bilingual textbooks in all Marathi medium schools from the next academic year, 1st standard onwards. Reviewed the preparedness of the initiative with senior department officials today.”

In the subsequent tweet, Prof Gaikwad stated that she has instructed Balbharti, the state-run publisher, to print high-quality textbooks with both English and Marathi texts so that children can learn basic English vocabulary, along with the dominant vernacular in the state. In addition, she mentioned that the pilot of the project is currently running in 488 model schools in the state.

The Maharashtra government, in late 2021, had stated their intentions to introduce a bilingual curriculum in schools where students will learn from books consisting of Marathi words and their easy translations in English.

Currently, the test rollout of these bilingual books is being done for Class 1 students. If the drive proves to be successful, then the books will be printed and distributed for the rest of the standards in the state-run schools.

The state Education Minister said that this move is being made to ensure that the concept of the English language, including grammar and syntax, is taught simultaneously along with Marathi. Moreover, the amalgamation of English and Marathi in one single textbook will also lessen the bag weight of students enrolled in the vernacular medium. The state government is also working towards several subjects into one book to further reduce the weight.

