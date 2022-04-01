Maharashtra Schools to Have Summer Breaks from May 2 to June 12, Proposes School Edu Department

The School education department of Maharashtra has sent a prosal to the state government asking to declare summer vacation from May 2 to June 12. The department in the proposal stated that the total academic holidays will be unchanged at 76 days whereas adjustment of leaves can be done during the Ganesh Chaturthi and Christmas holidays by the education officer of the districts, reported The Time of India.

There has been ambiguity over the dates for summer vacations in Maharashtra schools due to a government resolution asking the schools to announce results in May.

While the state education officer later issued a clarification stating that the order was meant only for the schools whose syllabus is lagging behind, no correction GR was issued in this regard. The school education department has now approached the state government asking for clarity over the matter.

The department proposes to resume classes from June 13 as per the practice of opening schools on the second Monday of June in Maharashtra. Schools in the Vidarbha region of the state begin their academic session from the fourth week of June due to extreme heat

Earlier, the education department had announced that schools for classes 1 to 9 and 11 of the state board will function full day till April 30 to compensate for the academic loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Usually, the vacations for classes 1 to 9 begin soon after the completion of the annual examination by April 15.

The decision for the extension, however, was not received well by many schools in the state. Harishchandra Gaikwad, president of the Pune District Principal’s Association criticized the move to extend classes and said schools had already prepared for conducting annual exams as per the previous schedule.

He said that the department should have issued the order in February-end allowing some time for schools to make changes in the schedule. Gaikwad added that instead of delaying the summer vacation, the department could have preponed the opening of schools in the new academic session.

