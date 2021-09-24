Maharashtra Schools to Reopen From October 4 for Classes 5 to 12

Maharashtra government has decided to reopen schools from October 4. Schools will reopen in a phased manner. For rural areas classes 5 to 12 will resume in physical form and in urban areas classes 8th to 12th will start. The decision came soon after Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that schools will reopen after Diwali.

The state had earlier formed a committee to set guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the reopening of schools. Several reports had suggested earlier that if the speculated third wave of COVID-19 does not hit Maharashtra then the schools can reopen in a phased manner after Diwali.

The suggested SOPs include staggered school hours, social distancing inside classrooms, setting up school health clinics among others. Sanitisation of schools, staggered entry of students, wearing masks are among mandatory protocols.

