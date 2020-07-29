Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: MSBSHSE Class 10 Results Declared at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2020 | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) has released the Maharashtra SSC result 2020 today at 1pm. The Maharashtra Board class 10 results were announced for approximately 17 lakh students who had appeared in the state board SSC exams, which was initially scheduled to be held from March 7 to April 1, but was postponed midway and later the remaining papers were cancelled. Students can check the results by visiting the MHBSE’s official website: mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com.

The Maharashtra Board SSC results can be checked online on the official websites. Going by the trends of the past few years, the official websites are most likely to crash at the time of the announcement of the SSC result 2020 due to a sudden surge in traffic.

This year, while the SSC examinations were scheduled from March 7 to April 1, the practical exams for the same were conducted between February 15 and March 4. Upon after facing rebuke from students, the Maharashtra Board decided to postpone the pending Geography exam, and later cancel it. For the Geography paper, the 17 lakh students who were registered to appear for it will be passed. Apart from the Geography paper, the Maharashtra Board also cancelled the examinations for vocational subjects that were to be conducted for children with special needs. Thus, the same marking scheme of the average score will be applied to the vocational papers as well.

The history paper was the last exam that could be conducted on March 21 and the evaluation process was delayed as it was hit by the restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The MSBSHE had earlier announced that the marks for the geography paper would be calculated based on the average marks received in other subjects of the exam.

Earlier, Maharashtra State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said that the SSC results can be expected anytime before July 31. On July 10, minister Gaikwad said, “For the SSC exams, the history papers are still being checked and we are working to complete the process to declare the results by July 31.”

Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020: How to check on official website

To check the Maharashtra SSC results, candidates need to click on their relevant class link displayed on the homepage. Then, they have to enter the roll number, mother’s name, and other details to log in. Finally, a candidate has to click on the "view result" button and the SSC scores will be displayed on the screen.

Step 1. Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “SSC Examination Result 2020”

Step 3. Enter your credentials and login

Step 4. The result will appear on the display screen

Step 5. Download the Maharashtra SSC result 2020 and take a print out of your scores for future reference.

Maharashtra Board Class 10 Result 2020: Passing Criteria

To clear the SSC examinations, a student needs to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject. After the result is announced, the qualifying students will be issued with an original mark sheet, which can be collected by the students from their respective schools. However, this year students may receive digital marksheets due to the physical distancing norms in place as a precautionary step to arrest the fast spread of the coronavirus infection.

Usually, the Maharashtra SSC results are released in May-June, but this year the paper-checking procedure was badly-hit, as a result of which the results could not be announced on time and had to be delayed. Finally, the Maharashtra SSC result 2020 will be declared tomorrow.

About the Maharashtra Board

The Maharashtra Board or the MSBSHSE Pune conducts the Maharashtra HSC Examinations (Class 12) in the month of March every year, for which the Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 or Maharashtra HSC board result 2020 is announced in the month of May. This year, the results for both HSC and SSC exams were deferred due to the unfolding of an unprecedented situation caused due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Last year, the results were announced on May 28. The Maharashtra HSC Board Results 2020 is also called the Maharashtra 12th Result 2020 or simply Maharashtra 12 result 2020. Around 1.5 million students i.e. 15 lakh candidates register for the Maharashtra HSC Exams every year. Every year the Maharashtra HSC Result is declared towards the end of May, and as per the direct update from MSBSHSE officials in Pune, this year however, the Maharashtra results have been delayed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, the Maharashtra results 2020 are expected to be announced soon.