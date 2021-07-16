Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: How, When, Where to Check Marks

Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Over 16.58 lakh students will be getting their results for Maharashtra Class 10 boards or MSBSHSE SSC results today. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that the link to check results will be activated at 1 pm.
Students will be able to check results at mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, maharashtraeducation.com, result.mh-ssc.ac.in, and mahahsscboard.in. Students need to have a hall ticket or roll number to check their marks. Printout of online results will act as provisional marksheet.
This year, the result is being declared without holding any exams. Students are being accessed based on class 9 finals and class 10 internal scores. The FYJC or junior college admission rule has also been changed this year due to the pandemic. Maharashtra Board will hold an entrance exam for FYJC admissions.
What about FYJC admissions?
Since the exams could not be held this year, how will the FYJC admissions be held? Usually, students get admission to junior colleges based on SSC marks. The state government has decided to hold a common entrance test (CET) for class 10 students seeking admission to First-Year Junior Colleges (FYJC). The exam will be held in July-end or August first week on an optional basis
Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Direct Message from Varsha Gaikwad
महत्त्वाची सूचना:— Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 15, 2021
महाराष्ट्र राज्य माध्यमिक व उच्च माध्यमिक शिक्षण मंडळातर्फे सन २०२१ मध्ये अंतर्गत मूल्यमापनाच्या आधारे तयार करण्यात आलेला इ.१०वीचा ऑनलाईन निकाल उद्या दि.१६ जुलै,२०२१ रोजी दु.१:००वा. जाहीर होईल.सर्व विद्यार्थ्यांना मनापासून शुभेच्छा!#SSC #results @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/q8dKHn1PDv
Maharashtra SSC Results Sans Exams
While the SSC results are always critical for a students, this year's results are all the more special because the results are being declared without holding any exams. Even though the 2020 session was also marred by the pandemic, the board could hold exams at that time. This year none of the exams could be hled.
Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Subject-wise edited marks of students who have registered for the 10th examination in the year 2021 through nine divisional education boards namely Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, Konkan.
