Home» News»education-career»Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: How, When, Where to Check Marks
Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: How, When, Where to Check Marks

Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Students can get scorecards at mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, maharashtraeducation.com, result.mh-ssc.ac.in, and mahahsscboard.in

News18.com | July 16, 2021, 10:14 IST
SSC Result, maha ssc result, mahrashtra ssc result 2021, mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, maharashtraeducation.com, result.mh-ssc.ac.in, mahahsscboard.in, MSBSHSE SSC Result 2021, SSC Result 2021, Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 date, MSBSHSE SSC Result 2021 Time, Maharashtra SSC board result, MSBSHSE class 10th result, Maharashtra 10th Result 2021, MSBSHSE SSC Result, SSC Result 2021 date and time, Maharashtra SSC Result 2021, Maharashtra board class 10 result, MSBSHSE 10th Results

Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates:  Over 16.58 lakh students will be getting their results for Maharashtra Class 10 boards or MSBSHSE SSC results today. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that the link to check results will be activated at 1 pm.

Students will be able to check results at mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, maharashtraeducation.com, result.mh-ssc.ac.in, and mahahsscboard.in. Students need to have a hall ticket or roll number to check their marks. Printout of online results will act as provisional marksheet.

This year, the result is being declared without holding any exams. Students are being accessed based on class 9 finals and class 10 internal scores. The FYJC or junior college admission rule has also been changed this year due to the pandemic. Maharashtra Board will hold an entrance exam for FYJC admissions.

Jul 16, 2021 10:14 (IST)

What about FYJC admissions?

Since the exams could not be held this year, how will the FYJC admissions be held? Usually, students get admission to junior colleges based on SSC marks. The state government has decided to hold a common entrance test (CET) for class 10 students seeking admission to First-Year Junior Colleges (FYJC). The exam will be held in July-end or August first week on an optional basis

Jul 16, 2021 10:06 (IST)

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Direct Message from Varsha Gaikwad

Jul 16, 2021 10:02 (IST)

Jul 16, 2021 10:02 (IST)

Will Maharashtra Break its own record?

Maharashtra board had given its best performance in the past six years in SSC result 2020. The board had received a pass percentage of 95.30 per cent. It would be worth seeing if the board is able to break its own record.

Jul 16, 2021 09:54 (IST)

Maharashtra SSC Results Sans Exams

While the SSC results are always critical for a students, this year's results are all the more special because the results are being declared without holding any exams. Even though the 2020 session was also marred by the pandemic, the board could hold exams at that time. This year none of the exams could be hled.

Jul 16, 2021 09:46 (IST)

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Results of 9 Divisions today

Subject wise edited marks of students who have registered for 10th examination in the year 2021 through 9 divisional education boards namely Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, Konkan

Jul 16, 2021 09:36 (IST)

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Alternative ways of checking marks

With such high number of students applying, sometimes websites do go slow. To avoid the delay students can go to the alternative way of getting results to do so they need to go to news18.com and fill a result form. 

Jul 16, 2021 09:33 (IST)

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: When and where to check?

As per the officials, the result will be declared at 1 pm at the official websites including mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, maharashtraeducation.com, result.mh-ssc.ac.in, and mahahsscboard.in

Jul 16, 2021 09:27 (IST)

Maharashtra SSC result 2021: Number of students getting result today

A total of 16, 58,624 students have appeared for the SSC (10th) examination in the year 2020-21. Out of this 9,09,931 are boys and the number of girls is 7,48,693, as per the official data shared by MSBSHSE.

Jul 16, 2021 09:20 (IST)

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021

Maharashtra will be declaring its class 10 boards or SSC results today. The results were earlier scheduled to be announced on July 15, however, the same was postponed by a day. Today - July 16, over 16 lakh students will be getting their results.

Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: How, When, Where to Check Marks
Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 LIVE updates: Scorecard at result.mh-ssc.ac.in, mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Subject-wise edited marks of students who have registered for the 10th examination in the year 2021 through nine divisional education boards namely Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, Konkan.

