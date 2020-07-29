Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Released: Apart from mahresult.nic.in, How to Check MSBSHE 10th Results on News18 Portal

SSC Result 2020: The official websites of the Maharashtra Board are: mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com. In case the afore-mentioned websites slow down, students can directly check their Maharashtra SSC rseults on News18.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 29, 2020, 1:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Released: Apart from mahresult.nic.in, How to Check MSBSHE 10th Results on News18 Portal
(Image: News18.com)

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 | As the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) has declared Maharashtra SSC results 2020, the Board’s official websites are expected to crash because of the surge in traffic. The official websites of the Maharashtra Board are: mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com. In case the afore-mentioned websites slow down, students can directly check their SSC rseults on News18.

Follow latest updates on Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 on News18 live blog

Apart from the MSBSHE’s official website, students can check Maharashtra Board SSC result directly on the News18 website.

How to check Maharashtra SSC results 2020 on News18 website

Step 1: Go to News18 website by simply writing news18.com on Google. You can also write Maharashtra Board SSC result news18.com in Google search box to check the result.

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see the widget for results

Step 3: Then, click on the link for Maharashtra Board

Step 4: Enter roll number and select class and then click on the submit button

Step 5: You will get to see the result

For checking results on the News18 website, you should register today by selecting class and providing name, mobile number and email ID. Here is the direct link to register: Maharashtra SS Result 2020 Link

To clear Maharashtra Board Class 10 exams, students must at least score 35 per cent marks in each subject.

Marksheets for Class 10 will be distributed by schools later when the situation returns to normal. Schools across the country are closed till July 31.

Maharashtra Board Class 10 exams were initially slated to be held from March 7 to April 1, but owing to COVID-19 situation some papers had to be postponed.

However, the pending papers, including that of Geography and vocational subjects, were later cancelled. The MSBSHSE held practical exams between February 15 and March 4.

Generally, Maharashtra SSC results 2020 are announced in May or June, but this year, it has been delayed due to the pandemic.

In 2020, around 17 lakh students sat for Maharashtra SSC 2020 exams.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

FuelPrice
  • Agra
  • Ahmedabad
  • Bangalore
  • Bhopal
  • Bhubaneswar
  • Chandigarh
  • Chennai
  • Coimbatore
  • Dehradun
  • Faridabad
  • Ghaziabad
  • Gulbarga
  • Guntur
  • Gurgaon
  • Guwahati
  • Hyderabad
  • Indore
  • Jabalpur
  • Jaipur
  • Jamshedpur
  • Jodhpur
  • Kanpur
  • Kolkata
  • Kota
  • Kozhikode
  • Lucknow
  • Ludhiana
  • Madurai
  • Mumbai
  • Mysore
  • Nagpur
  • Noida
  • Patna
  • Pune
  • Raipur
  • Ranchi
  • Shimla
  • Surat
  • Thrissur
  • Trichy
  • Thiruvananthapuram
  • Udaipur
  • Vadodara
  • Visakhapatnam
  • Warangal
  • Andhra
  • Assam
  • Bihar
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Gujarat
  • Haryana
  • Himachal
  • Jammu
  • Jharkhand
  • Karnataka
  • Kerala
  • Madhya
  • Maharashtra
  • Odisha
  • Punjab
  • Rajasthan
  • Tamil
  • Telangana
  • Uttar
  • Uttarakhand
  • West
  • FUEL TYPE PRICE CHANGE
  • Petrol 80.81/L + 0.05
  • Diesel 73.54/L + 0.05
Price AS ON 29 July 2020 Powered By

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading