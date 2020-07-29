Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Released: Apart from mahresult.nic.in, How to Check MSBSHE 10th Results on News18 Portal

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 | As the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) has declared Maharashtra SSC results 2020, the Board’s official websites are expected to crash because of the surge in traffic. The official websites of the Maharashtra Board are: mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com. In case the afore-mentioned websites slow down, students can directly check their SSC rseults on News18.

Follow latest updates on Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 on News18 live blog

Apart from the MSBSHE’s official website, students can check Maharashtra Board SSC result directly on the News18 website.

How to check Maharashtra SSC results 2020 on News18 website

Step 1: Go to News18 website by simply writing news18.com on Google. You can also write Maharashtra Board SSC result news18.com in Google search box to check the result.

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see the widget for results

Step 3: Then, click on the link for Maharashtra Board

Step 4: Enter roll number and select class and then click on the submit button

Step 5: You will get to see the result

For checking results on the News18 website, you should register today by selecting class and providing name, mobile number and email ID. Here is the direct link to register: Maharashtra SS Result 2020 Link

To clear Maharashtra Board Class 10 exams, students must at least score 35 per cent marks in each subject.

Marksheets for Class 10 will be distributed by schools later when the situation returns to normal. Schools across the country are closed till July 31.

Maharashtra Board Class 10 exams were initially slated to be held from March 7 to April 1, but owing to COVID-19 situation some papers had to be postponed.

However, the pending papers, including that of Geography and vocational subjects, were later cancelled. The MSBSHSE held practical exams between February 15 and March 4.

Generally, Maharashtra SSC results 2020 are announced in May or June, but this year, it has been delayed due to the pandemic.

In 2020, around 17 lakh students sat for Maharashtra SSC 2020 exams.