Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: Maharashtra Board Expected to Announce MSBSHSE 10th Results This Week at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2020: Once announced, Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2020 will be made available at mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 20, 2020, 9:33 AM IST
Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: Maharashtra Board Expected to Announce MSBSHSE 10th Results This Week at mahresult.nic.in
Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2020 | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare much-awaited MSBSHSE Class 10 Board Results 2020 by this week. Once announced, Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2020 will be made available at mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Nearly 17 lakh students had registered for the Maharashtra SSC board exams 2020. Due to coronavirus pandemic, this year the Maharashtra Board is going to allot marks on the basis of internal assessment scheme. The decision to allot marks to students on the basis of this scheme came after the state board had to cancel exams due to Covid-19 outbreak.

Usually, MSBSHSE Board announces the Maharashtra Board class 10 exams results a week after the declaration of Maharashtra HSC 12th results. This year, MSBSHSE 12th Results were announced on July 17, however, the final date for announcing MSBSHSE 10th Results are yet to be out.

To successfully pass the Maharashtra SSC 10th board exam, a student needs to score an aggregate score of 35 per cent with at least 20 per cent marks in the theory of every subject.

Last year, overall pass percentage of MSBSHSE Class 10 Results was 77.10 per cent, while in 2018, the pass percentage was at 89.41 per cent.

