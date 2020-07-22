Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: Maharashtra Board to Declare MSBSHSE Class 10 Results Soon; All You Need to Know

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to announce the result for Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 board exams this week. Going by the previous year trends, the Maharashtra MSBSHSE Board usually announces Class 10th Board Results a week after the Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 result are announced. This year, the board has announced MSBSHSE 12th Result on July 16.

As the announcement of MSBSHSE SSC Result 2020 is expected anytime soon, here are few things that the students, who had appeared for Maharashtra SSC 10th Results this year, should know -

1. Date and Time of Results Declaration: The announcement of MMSBSHSE 10th Result is expected this week. However, there is no official confirmation on date and time by the Maharashtra Board yet.

2. Where to Check: Students waiting for their MSBSHSE SSC Result 2020 are advised to keep their admit cards ready as it will be required for the details mentioned on it at the time of checking their scores online. Once declared, the much-awaited results would be made available at board's official websites such as mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

3. Number of Students Registered This Year: As per reports, a total of 17,65,898 students had registered to appear for MSBSHSE 10th board exams this year.

4. Exams Affected Due to Covid-19: The MSBSHSE board had initially scheduled Maharashtra 10th board exams to be held in the month of March this year. But, it could not hold all the examinations due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Later, the board postponed the pending SSC Geography exam until a date after April 14 but ultimately cancelled it due to the nationwide lockdown.

5. Marks Required to Pass Exam: To pass in the Maharashtra board exams, students need to score an aggregate score of 35 per cent with at least 20 per cent marks in the theory of every subject.

6. Last Year's Performance: In the year 2019, the overall pass percentage was at a 10-year-low. Only 77.10 per cent students had successfully passed the Maharashtra SSC Board Exam 2019.