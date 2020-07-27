Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Date: Maharashtra Board Class 10 Results Expected This Week at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020 Date and Time | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to announce the results of SSC examinations for over 17 lakh class 10 students this week. Some reports suggest that the Board may declare the Maharashtra SSC results tomorrow. Earlier, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had confirmed that the MSBSHSE will declare the Maharashtra Board 10th results by July-end. However, no official date for the announcement of the SSC results has been confirmed by the Maharashtra Board yet. Students will be able to check their Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Results 2020 score on the board’s results have been released, the SSC students can check their result 2020 on the official website of the MSBSHSE at mahresult.nic.in and with the help of SMS services.

So far, there is no information about the Maharashtra SSC result 2020 on the official website mahresult.nic.in, which shows the link for "HSC Examination Result March 2020" in the latest announcement section of the page.

This year, over 17 lakh students had appeared for the 10th exam that was hit by the outbreak of coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown. Due to social distancing norms and keeping in view the precautions to arrest the COVID-19 infection, students may receive the original marksheets in the digital format this year.

The trend for the past few years suggests that the website crashes on the announcement day as a huge amount of traffic lands on the official website. Therefore, students may have to visit other websites such as maharashtraeducation.com mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and examresults.net.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: How to Check

Step 1. Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in

Step 2. Click on Maharashtra SSC result 2020 for Class 10 result.

Step 3. Enter the roll number and mother’s first name

Step 4. Click on the ‘View Result’ button.

Step 5. The Maharashtra SSC results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Download the result for future reference.

Maharashtra 10th Result 2020: Alternate ways to check

Besides the official website, students can also check their score by using SMS the service. To access their scores on their mobile phones via SMS, one needs to type an SMS in the specified format: MH (exam name) (Seat No.) and send it to 57766.

Last year, a total of 16,39,862 candidates had registered for the SSC examinations, however, the tests were taken by 16,18,602 students. The overall pass percentage stood at 77.10. While the pass percentage of boys was 72.18, that of girls was 82.82. Thus, girls had outshone boys in 2019.

Maharashtra Board

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is a statutory and autonomous body established under the Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act 1965. The most prominent task of the board is to conduct the Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) and Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) examinations twice every year.

The exams were conducted in Feb-March 2020 this year. While the Maharashtra HSC results have already been declared, the results for SSC exams can be released any day this week.

In 2017, there were more than 17 lakh students who visited the official website to check their MSBSHSE result and in 2016 more than 16 lakh students landed on the website to get their Maharashtra SSC results. This year, too, with a huge number of students awaiting their SSC board results, chances are good that the official website might be unavailable for a long time.