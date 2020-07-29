Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Declared at mahresult.nic.in: How to Check Results via SMS

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 | Around 17 lakh students of Maharashtra Board received their Maharashtra SSC result 2020, which was declared today. Maharashtra Board SSC result 2020 was released on the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) at mahresult.nic.in.

High influx of traffic crashed the website, but students can check their Maharashtra Board Class 10 results via SMS services.

Students can directly check their Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 on News18 by registering below:

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: Statistics

Total candidates appeared - 15,84,264

Total Passed candidates - 15,75,103

Overall pass percentage - 95.30%

Total no of girls passed - 7,34,491

Total no of boys passed - 8,40,612

Girls' pass percentage - 97.91%

Boys' pass percentage - 93.90%

Repeaters

Total appeared - 1,81,565

Passed candidates - 1,79,264

Passing percentage - 75.86%

Private

Total appeared - 42309

Passing percentage - 83.75%

However, in such cases, they can also check their Maharashtra SSC results via SMS.

How to check Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2020 through SMS

To see scores of each subject on mobile, students have to type an SMS in the specified format. Follow these steps to check results via SMS.

Step 1: Go to your message window on the phone.

Step 2: Type MH (exam name) (Seat No.).

Step 3: Send the message to 57766.

Step 4: Result will display on screen.

To view Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Results 2020 on website, students will first have to enter the url of the MSBSHE’s site on Google. Then, they will have to look for links to Class 10 results. Log in by entering required details. Results will appear.

Students who sat for Maharashtra Board Class 10 exams 2020 are required to score at least 35 per cent marks to pass the exams. Basically, if the exam is of 100 marks, they need to secure 35 marks to clear the particular subject.

Maharashtra SSC exams were initially scheduled to be conducted from March 7 to April 1, but some papers were deferred in light of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and subsequent lockdown. Later, papers of Geography and vocational subjects were cancelled because of the rising cases of COVID-19.