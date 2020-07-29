Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Out at mahresult.nic.in: When and Where to Check MSBSHSE Class 10 Results

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2020 | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) has released the Maharashtra SSC result 2020. Over 17 lakh students who had appeared in the state board SSC exams can check the results by visiting the MHBSE’s official website: mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com.

A few days ago, Maharashtra state education minister Varsha Gaikwad had stated that the board will announce the SSC result 2020 anytime before July 31. In the official statement, Gaikwad said, “For the SSC exams, the history papers are still being checked and we are working to complete the process to declare the results by July 31.”

Students who pre-register below, will be updated regularly about the status of their SSC results and will receive a message once the class 10 results are live and the scores can be checked hassle-free.

Now, as the evaluation and checking of all the papers has completed, an official press release issued by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) has confirmed the date of SSC Result 2020.

According to the note, the Maharashtra Class 10th Results will be announced live on the official website at 1 pm on Wednesday, July 29. After the declaration of results, students will be able to login to the official website mahresults.nic.in to check their scores online.

Maharashtra Board scheduled to conduct the SSC exams from March 3 to March 23. However, some of the exams were affected later due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The remaining paper for Geography was initially postponed, but keeping the state of deadly virus in mind, the Maharashtra state board chose to cancel the pending exam.

The Maharashtra Board SSC results can be checked online on the official websites and also on News18 portal. By pre-registering below, students will be alerted when the SSC results are announced and will receive a message once the class 10 results are live and the scores can be checked hassle-free.

As announced by the board, the MSBSHSE will calculate the marks for geography paper on the average marks received in other subjects of the exam conducted.

After the declaration of the result, students can check them on the official websites maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/Maharashtra and mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: How to check on official website

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “SSC Examination Result 2020”

Step 3: Login using the credentials

Step 4: The Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Take a print out of your results for future reference

About the Maharashtra Board

The Maharashtra Board is responsible for conducting the Maharashtra HSC Examinations (Class 12) and Maharashtra SSC Examinations (Class 10) and announcing the results for both. This year, the HSC and SSC results were deferred due to the coronavirus outbreak.