Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 Declared! Here's How to Check MSBSHSE 10th Marks

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared its class 10 board result 2021 much ahead of its scheduled. As per schedule, the result was to be released at 1 pm, however, students can check their marks at official website, mahresult.nic.in. The result is also available on sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 LIVE results

This is the best-ever result by Maharashtra SSC board. Almost all the students have passed the exam. The pass percentage has crossed 99% for the first time as 99.95% kids pass exams. Further, nearly 1000 students got full marks that is a 100% result. Konkan continues to remain top among regions with 100% pass percentage.

For checking the results, students need to use their roll numbers ready. In case a student does not have a roll number they can find their digits by filling in location and other details at mahahsscboard.in.

A total of 16,58,624 students will be checking their results today. These are the students who registered for the exams, however, since the exams could not be held, the results of all students will be declared. To stay ahead of others, students can also register in the form given below -

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Steps to check marks via website

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites of Maharashtra board through any internet browser of their choice.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will see a hyperlink pertaining to ‘SSC Examination Result 2021’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will have to enter your login details and password. Once done hit the submit button.

Step 4: Your ‘Maharashtra SSC Result 2021’ will open on a new page.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Steps to check marks via SMS

Step 1: Go to your message window on the phone

Step 2: Type MH (exam name) (Seat No)

Step 3: Send the message to 57766

Step 4: Result will display on screen

Candidates must check all personal details mentioned in the document including name, roll number, and other details. In case there is an error in it, then the student must write to the concerned authorities regarding it.

Due to the second wave of Covid-19, the exams were not conducted by the board. As a result, the evaluation has been done on the basis of internal marks that have been scored in both Class 9 and Class 10. Out of 100 marks, students will be given marks out of 50 based on Class 9 performance. Thirty marks have been kept for year-long internal assessments of Class 10 and the remaining 20 marks are for assignments and homework.

Last year, SSC results were declared on July 29 and the pass percentage was 95.30 per cent. The Maharashtra Board class 12 results are likely to be released by July 31.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here