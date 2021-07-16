Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Websites, Apps to Check Score With or Without Hall Ticket

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the Secondary School Certificate result today. In the best ever results, 99.95% of the nearly 17 lakh students have passed. For students, the detailed marksheets will be available by 1 pm. Students awaiting their Class 10 results can check them online by visiting the official portal mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in.

This year, over 16.58 lakh students had registered for the Maharashtra SSC exam. However, the exams were cancelled due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the result has been prepared through an alternative evaluation method.

Due to the cancelation of exams, many students had not collected their admit card or hall ticket from the respective schools. The roll number mentioned on the hall ticket is crucial to assess the results. In case a student has not got it yet, they can either get it from their school or -

Step 1: Go to mh-ssc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link where it says ‘find out roll number/ hall ticket number’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Roll number will be available, save it and keep it with you

Step 6: Go back to the home page, use roll number to check results

Websites to check Maharashtra SSC result 2021

In case, if the official website is down or not working due to heavy traffic on the page, students can also access their results from alternative websites. Here are the websites through which MAHA SSC results can be accessed:

— maharashtraeducation.com

— mahahsscboard.in

— indiaresults.com

— sscboardpune.in

— sscresult.mkcl.org

— mh-ssc.ac.in

This year, the board will pass all the students who had registered for the MAHA SSC exam 2021. The state’s school education minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced that all the students will be given the minimum passing marks. Those who fail to obtain the minimum passing marks will be given the needed ‘grace marks’ to be promoted to the next class. This means, the MAHA SSC result 2021 will have a 100 % pass percentage.

