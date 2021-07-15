Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: When and Where to Check Maharashtra 10th Score

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will not release its Secondary School Certificate or Maharashtra SSC result today. Earlier, the state minister of School Education Varsha Gaikwad had said that the 10th students can expect board exam results by July 15, however, there seems to be a slight delay now.

While speculations are being made that the result is expected within a week’s time, however, there is no official date announced yet. Once the SSC results are out, FYJC admissions will begin. For class 10 students seeking admission to First-Year Junior Colleges (FYJC). The exam will be held in July-end or August first week on an optional basis, Gaikwad had informed.

Since class 10 board exams have not been held this year, students are being assessed based on their performance in classes 9 and 10. Of the 100 marks, 50 will be based on the class 9 performance while the remaining 50 will be divided into 30 marks for the year-long internal assessment of class 10 and 20 marks will be for practical or homework or assignments.

On average, every year around 15 lakh students take the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or classes 10 exams held by Maharashtra Board. This year too a similar number of students are expecting to get their results. To check their results, these students can refer to official websites, mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com. Maharashtra SSC results were usually announced in either May or June, however, since past two sessons there has been a delay due to the pandemic.

To clear the Maharashtra SSC a student should score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject. This year, however, the students will be given the minimum passing marks. Those who miss the minimum marks criteria by some marks will be given the needed ‘grace marks’ to move to the next class. Last year, 92.73 per cent of students had passed the exams which is likely to go up to 100 per cent this year.

Those who will be joining SSC this year, implying who will be promoted from class 9 to 10 this year. Schools will hold a 45-day course bridge course in which they will be taught Marathi, mathematics, English, science, Hindi, and social science. The course is prepared by the State Council Of Education Research and Training (SCERT) and will be available at maa.ac.in. It is offered to fill the learning gap among students.

