Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Declared: How to Check MSBSHSE 10th Marks Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the SSC results today, June 17. A total of 96.94 per cent have passed the Maharashtra SSC exam. It will be available on — mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, maharashtraeducation.com, result.mh-ssc.ac.in, and mahahsscboard.in. Students can access their 10t results using their roll number and date of birth.

Out of the total students who cleared the MSBSHSE SSC exam, 97.96% are girls and 96.06% are boys. This means, girls have outperformed boys. As many as 12,210 schools have scored 100% pass percentage.

Students will need to score at least 35 per cent marks in order to pass the MSBSHSE SSC board exam 2022. Students can also access their result through the board’s SMS facility. Close to 20 lakh students had appeared in Maharashtra Board’s class 10 exams. MSBSHSE SSC exams were conducted offline between March 15 and April 4 this year.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the Maharashtra board’s official website

Step 2: Click on the SSC exam result 2022 link available on the home page

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page requiring you to enter credentials like roll number and date of birth to access the results

Step 4: Enter the required details in the specified field before submitting your request

Step 5: Your Maharashtra SSC result mark sheet will load on your device screen

Step 6: Download or take a printout of the scoresheet for future use or reference

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: How to check via SMS?

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type MH (Exam Name) (Roll number)

Step 3: Send it to 57766

Step 4: You will receive your result via an SMS

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: How to check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker App or Website

Step 2: Create a new registration or login into your account if you already have

Step 3: Log into your account

Step 4: Click on SBSHSE SSC results 2022 under the education tab

Step 6: Submit your Aadhaar details to get your Maharashtra Board SSC result

Last year, the Maharashtra board was forced to cancel the physical examination for Class 10 due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were awarded marks based on their performance in Class 9 and internal exams in Class 10. A total of 99.95 per cent of students cleared the Class 10 examination and got promoted to the next class. This was one of the highest passing percentage in the last few years.

