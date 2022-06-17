Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 LIVE Updates: MSBSHSE 10th Scorecards at mahresults.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org Today

Read more

maharashtraeducation.com, mahahsscboard.in, sscboardpune.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, mh-ssc.ac.in. The results will also be available at News18.com.

More than 20 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra 10th exams between March 15 and April 4. From Mumbai alone, around 3,73,740 students have appeared for the SSC board examination. This year, results are being announced based on exam scores. As a relaxation syllabus cut and 10 extra minutes to read the exam were offered. To pass, students need at least 35 per cent marks.

After Maharashtra SSC results, students who cleared the exams will be able to apply for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions at 11thadmission.org.in. Last year, a total of 59,250 seats were on offer for which 39368 students applied and 34,834 students were admitted. As many as 88.48 per cent of students will be admitted. this year this number will likely increase.

In 2021, Maharashtra SSC had one of the best results in the recent past. More than 1 lakh students scored 90+ marks. A record 957 students got full marks or 100 per cent scores in Maha SSC result. Among schools, 22,384 schools got 100 per cent results. Notably, last year, MSBSHSE did not hold any board exams and the results were announced based on an alternative method. This year, exams are held and the pass percentage is expected to dip.

