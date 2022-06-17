Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 LIVE Updates: MSBSHSE 10th Scorecards at mahresults.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org Today

Live now
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022, Maharashtra 10th Results LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 will be declared today, June 17. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) commonly known as the Maharashtra Board will declare results via a press conference first. Soon after the announcement, the link to check marks will be available at official websites including Read More
Step 1: Open a fresh message box on your mobile phone
Step 2: Type MH (Exam Name) (Roll number)
Step 3: Send it to 57766
Step 4: You will receive your result via an SMS, once declared
Students who took the MSBSHSE SSC exam will have to score at least 35 per cent in each subject and overall to pass the boards. Those who fail to do will likely to be allowed to sit for the compartment exam. Close to 20 lakh students had appeared in Maharashtra Board’s class 10 exams held between March 15 and April 4 this year.
|YEAR
|PASS PERCENTAGE
|2021
|99.95%
|2020
|95.30%
|2019
|77.10%
|2018
|89.41%
Once announced, Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 will be released at official websites, here is a list
— mahahsscboard.in
— msbshse.co.in
— mh-ssc.ac.in
— sscboardpune.in
— sscresult.mkcl.org
— News18.com
For Maharashtra SSC too it is likely that the MSBSHSE will see a decline in pass percentage. Of the 16.58 lakh students who registered for Maharashtra Board 10th exams in 2021, as many as 99.95 per cent passed. This was a record-high. Before the pandemic-induced new assessment mode was followed, as many as 95.30 per cent of students passed in 2020. In 2019, as many as 77.10 per cent passed Maharashtra Board 10th exams and in 2018, the pass percentage was at 89.41 per cent.
The Maharashtra Board will announce Maharashtra 10th or Maharashtra SSC results today – June 17. According to the officials, the results will be available from 1 pm onwards. Students will be able to get their marks at official websites as well as directly at News18.com.
More than 20 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra 10th exams between March 15 and April 4. From Mumbai alone, around 3,73,740 students have appeared for the SSC board examination. This year, results are being announced based on exam scores. As a relaxation syllabus cut and 10 extra minutes to read the exam were offered. To pass, students need at least 35 per cent marks.
After Maharashtra SSC results, students who cleared the exams will be able to apply for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions at 11thadmission.org.in. Last year, a total of 59,250 seats were on offer for which 39368 students applied and 34,834 students were admitted. As many as 88.48 per cent of students will be admitted. this year this number will likely increase.
In 2021, Maharashtra SSC had one of the best results in the recent past. More than 1 lakh students scored 90+ marks. A record 957 students got full marks or 100 per cent scores in Maha SSC result. Among schools, 22,384 schools got 100 per cent results. Notably, last year, MSBSHSE did not hold any board exams and the results were announced based on an alternative method. This year, exams are held and the pass percentage is expected to dip.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022, Maharashtra 10th Results LIVE Updates: Call it Maharashtra SSC or Maharashtra 10 results, everything you need to know about MSBSHSE results is here in the LIVE coverage above. To know about the official website to latest updates on result declaration, date, time, check toppers interviews, or to get direct link to download marksheets, to know how to check, where to check and other frequently asked queries and check our Live coverage above. For any queries or suggestions write to us at @News18dotcom
