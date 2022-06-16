Maharashtra SSC Result Date & Time Released: When to Check MSBSHSE Marksheets

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) result on June 17. The Maharashtra SSC result will be released via a press conference and the link to check marks will be available from 1 PM. The online result can be accessed from mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, maharashtraeducation.com, result.mh-ssc.ac.in, and mahahsscboard.in. The result will also be available at News18.com.

Once the results are announced, students can visit News18.com and check for the form below. By filling out the form, students will be able to get the results here directly. The print out of the online scorecard will act as a provisional mark sheet and the official marksheet will be released by the board later.

More than 20 lakh students will be checking their Maharashtra SSC results tomorrow. The board examination, which was conducted in March this year, witnessed a delay in the results announcement due to the teachers’ strike.

According to the evaluation criteria of the Maharashtra board, the students will need to score at least 35 per cent marks in order to pass the SSC boards. The ones who will fail to secure the minimum marks will have to appear in the supplementary examination. If even in the second chance, they will not clear the exams, they won’t be promoted to the next class.

Last year, the board saw a record pass percentage. A total of 99.95 per cent of students cleared the Class 10 examination and got promoted to the next class. This was one of the highest passing percentage in the last few years. One of the reasons for this hike was the cancellation of the examination. Due to the COVID-19 surge, the board exams were canceled and students were evaluated on the basis of the internal assessments.

While the Konkan region saw the highest passing percentage at 100 per cent, Nagpur had the lowest with 99.84 per cent. The number of students who got full marks also increased drastically last year due to the absence of the offline examination. While the passing percentage of girls was 99.96 per cent, for boys it was 99.95 per cent.

