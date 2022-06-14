Maharashtra SSC Result Date: When, Where & How to Check MSBSHSE Results

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the result for SSC or class 10 board exam results between June 10-20. Earlier, it was speculated that the Maha SSC results will be out on June 15, however, no confirmation is out yet and can be expected anytime soon. For HSC results too, the result dates were announced only a day ahead of the results.

The Maha SSC exams were conducted in Maharashtra from March 15 to April 18 while the HSC exams were held from March 4 to April 7, 2022. The results for HSC results is out. As many as 94.22 per cent of students have cleared the exam. The pass percentage has seen a dip from last year’s 99.95 per cent pass percentage. For both HSC and SSC, Maharashtra Board did not held exams and announced results based on an alternative assessment in 2021.

Now, for SSC too it is likely that the MSBSHSE will see a decline in pass percentage. Of the 16.58 lakh students who registered for Maharashtra Board 10th exams in 2021, as many as 99.95 per cent passed. This was a record-high. Before the pandemic-induced new assessment mode was followed, as many as 95.30 per cent of students passed in 2020. In 2019, as many as 77.10 per cent passed Maharashtra Board 10th exams and in 2018, the pass percentage was at 89.41 per cent.

Year Pass Percentage 2021 99.95% 2020 95.30% 2019 77.10% 2018 89.41%

Once announced, Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 will be released at mahahsscboard.in, msbshse.co.in, mh-ssc.ac.in, mahresult.nic.in. The result will also be available at News18.com. To check result directly with News18, students need to fill the form below. The facility will be available after the reuslts are declared via press conference.

According to the board, class 10 students who appeared for the Maharashtra board HSC exams this year need to score at least 35 per cent to pass the examination. Students are also required to score at least ‘C’ grade in each optional subject and the main subject to be considered a pass in the examination.

