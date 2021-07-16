Maharashtra SSC Result Link Failure: Varsha Gaikwad Apologizes, Assures Strict Action

Over 16.58 lakh students were awaiting result link today for hours and hours, however, it was not available to most of them. The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the result at 1 pm, however, till 9 pm, most students could not check their results as the official websites kept crashing. The board had a series of websites where result was to be declared, however, none of them had worked.

Maharashtra SSC Result LIVE update

The Maharashtra School and Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had issued a public apology to students and said that she would look into the matter and ensure that strict action is taken against those responsible.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the SSC result link being inaccessible due to a technical issue. I have ordered a full inquiry into the incident. Strict action will be taken against all those responsible to ensure that such incidents don’t recur.#sscresults2021 pic.twitter.com/QZPJ9rKP7x— Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 16, 2021

Of the 16.58 lakh students who registered for Maharashtra Board 10th exams, as many as 99.95 per cent passed. This was the highest ever pass percentage in the past seven years. Over 1 lakh students got marks more than 90 while 957 students had obtained full 100% marks. Most of the regions too received 99+ pass percentage.

Those who have not been successful in checking results can visit these sites now - maharashtraeducation.com, mahahsscboard.in, indiaresults.com, sscboardpune.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, mh-ssc.ac.in

Soon the first-year junior college (FYJC) admission 2021 will begin for SSC qualifying students. This year, the state government will offer admission to class 11 on the basis of a common entrance test (CET). The exam is speculated to be held in August, however, the exact date and timetable are yet to be announced.

